 /  Town of High River Appoints Three Local Volunteers to Lead High River’s Canada 150 Celebrations

HIGH RIVER, AB: At the Feb. 13 regular meeting of Council, three High River residents, Courtney Berlinguette, Tammy Beach, and Duncan Scott were named as the Town’s volunteer community leaders for Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

“We have chosen these three amazing volunteers to represent High River at a national level because of their unique contributions within our community,” said Mayor Craig Snodgrass. “All three of them are from different walks of life and are extremely strong leaders in our town.”

Courtney Berlinguette is a young artist and community leader who directed a youth-centered street art project last summer celebrating the past and present people of High River. She continues to contribute her unique voice to the community through her participation on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

Tammy Beach was recently recognized as ‘Volunteer of the Year’ for her participation on countless community boards and committees including; the Recreation Advisory Committee, the Community Vitality Committee and Citizens on Patrol, to name a few. Her unwavering passion and ‘action-taking’ attitude contribute to making High River a great place to live.

Duncan Scott is a former member of High River Council and is a respected leader in the business community. He is also an active member and past president of the local Rotary Club. Duncan’s experience, optimism, and leadership skills on the Planning and Renewal Advisory Committee have guided High River’s recovery.

“These three will represent High River in the Canada 150 community leaders’ network,” said Tracy Morgan, recreation administration and programming supervisor with the Town. “The network will be comprised of community leaders from thousands of municipalities across Canada, and our nominees will provide a voice for High River during the year-long celebrations.”

Council is encouraging community groups, businesses, organizations, residents, and anyone who is planning activities to celebrate Canada 150 to connect with these leaders for support, networking, and to participate in the many different activities that High River will offer this year.

For information on High River events and activities for the Canada 150 celebrations, please visit www.highriver.ca and click ‘Canada 150’ under the ‘Public Forums menu.” Events will also be listed on the events calendar.

For more information on the Canada 150 Community Leaders network, please visit the FCM website. Follow this network of local leaders on Twitter using #Canada150 and on Facebook.

