Town of High River Finalizes Decision to Cease Direct Operations of the Recreation Complex Concession

HIGH RIVER, AB: Town Council and administration have made the decision to cease direct operations of the concession at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex (BSRC) effective April 2, 2017.

“This decision was made after long-term analysis of the current business model and concession profit margins,” says Lisa Reinders, director of community services for the Town. “The current model is challenging and the concession has been operating at significant annual deficits. Closing it and exploring other options will provide an opportunity for the Town to be more financially sustainable.”

Initially, changes were made to the operating model including adjustments to pricing, hours of operation and expenditures in an effort to increase revenues. However, Council and administration have concluded that the increase in revenues required to offset current expenses would be significant and likely not be attainable within the current business model.

“A number of options were considered including reducing concession hours or switching to vending machines,” adds Reinders. “The Town values the importance of nutrition for people participating in health and wellness activities and will pursue alternatives going forward.”

To minimize disruption to customers, the BSRC concession will close after the busier season on April 2 and be followed by a 2-week close-up ending April 18.

In the interim, additional vending options will be explored and the Town will also post information at the facility for nearby food services until another solution is put in place.

