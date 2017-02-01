Town of High River Policing Committee Wants to Hear from the Public

HIGH RIVER, AB: The High River Policing Committee is holding its annual open house for the Annual Performance Plan (APP) on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the W.O. Mitchell room at the High River Library (909 1 Street S.W.) Residents are invited to provide input on what priorities they would like our local police to focus on for 2017 and 2018.

This will also be an opportunity to meet the Policing Committee and learn how they support and represent the community. Residents are invited to provide suggestions to, and ask questions of their Policing Committee as well as chat with RCMP officers.

The first open house was organized in 2012 and it has become an annual event that helps the High River Policing Committee serve as a communications conduit between community interests and the activities of our local police.

Public input at last year’s meeting contributed to the following priorities and actions being added to the Annual Performance Plan:

Contribute to safe roads – Focusing on distracted driving and intersection violations.

Contribute to community safety – Monitoring repeat offenders living in the community and improving intelligence gathering efforts.

Enhance police and community relations – Greatly increased the number of foot and bike patrols throughout High River, as well as RCMP attendance at public events.

The Policing Committee, established by Council, is made up of High River residents. The overall objectives of the committee are to act as a liaison between Town Council, the local RCMP and the citizens of High River to foster a safe and secure community.

