Town of Okotoks: Information Open House for Proposed Bylaw Amendment for Landmark Site

This land use redesignation is proposed by the Town of Okotoks in order to allow for the development of a microbrewery on the subject lands and limit the other potential uses on the site to eating and drinking establishments, retail stores, and offices as well as dwelling accommodations on a second floor. The intent is to encourage the development of uses that contribute towards a more animated downtown.

An amending bylaw (Draft Bylaw 25-16) received first reading on November 14, 2016. All bylaws require three readings by Council before they take effect. The Town encourages public feedback on bylaws which have an effect on citizens of Okotoks. To provide feedback to the Draft Bylaw 25-16 please click here.

An information session is being held on Tuesday, February 7 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Municipal Centre Council Chamber (5 Elizabeth Street) to provide an opportunity for any questions, comments, or concerns to be provided to the Town in advance of Council consideration of the land use redesignation.

For anyone who cannot attend the information session, the display boards will be posted the following day and comments can be submitted up until Tuesday, February 14.

All written feedback received at the session and online will be provided to Council for consideration of this land use redesignation at public hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for February 27, 2017.

For more information, please contact (403) 995-2759 or contact us online.