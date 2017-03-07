Tragic Death of a RCMP Member at Saint-Bernard-de Lacolle

Montreal, QC – March 7, 2017 – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Constable Richer Dubuc, Regimental No. 57789, a victim of a road accident Monday night in the line of duty.

At 42 years old, Constable Dubuc was married and the father of four children. A native of the region of Joliette, he counted seven years of service with the RCMP. He joined the organisation in November of 2009 at the Codiac Detachment in New Brunswick. Last January he joined the Integrated Border Enforcement Team at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

The great RCMP family is deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague.

We offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Richer.

