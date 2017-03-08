More Training Grants for Apprentices

The Government of Alberta is making life more affordable for Albertans by helping an additional 1,000 apprentices continue their technical training through the Apprentice Training Award.

Last fall, the province invested $1.5 million in the Apprentice Training Award to assist 1,500 unemployed apprentices. The award provides $1,000 to help reduce financial barriers for apprentices returning to their technical training. Due to increased demand, government is providing financial assistance for up to 1,000 more apprentices by March 31.

“In a tough economy, the Apprentice Training Award is making life more affordable for everyday Albertans who want to resume technical training while they are on the path back to work. This program allows Alberta’s apprentices to continue their training so they can get good jobs as Alberta’s economy grows and diversifies.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister, Advanced Education

“The Apprentice Training Award is helping me finish my training and if successful, I will leave NAIT this spring as a fully certified Off-Road Heavy Duty Equipment Mechanic. When I was laid off, I was very worried about whether I could continue in my trade but this financial assistance will make a difference for me, as soon I will begin to look for employment as a certified Journeyperson.” Alvin Garfin, NAIT apprenticeship student

“This support from the Government of Alberta provides even more tradespeople with the opportunity to continue their education while the economy recovers. The skilled trades play an essential role in growing and building Alberta – it is important to continue to invest in skilled trades education.” Glenn Feltham, President and CEO, NAIT

To receive the award, eligible apprentices must not be working in their trade for at least 30 consecutive days prior to the start of technical training. Eligible apprentices must also be registered for second, third, or fourth period technical training at a post-secondary institution or other training organization. Eligible apprentices are identified by government but must provide their consent to apply through their MyTradeSecrets account.

Government is providing an additional $1 million to meet the increased demand, using existing dollars.