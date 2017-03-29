Tree Clearing on Centre Street in High River for Future Bridge Work

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 29

HIGH RIVER, AB: Farmboy Landscaping & Maintenance has been contracted to clear a number of trees on the road allowance northwest of the Centre Street Bridge.

The tree clearing is necessary as part of the future road construction and replacement of the existing Lineham Canal/Centre Street Bridge that will begin later this summer.

Tree clearing will be completed by Saturday, April 1 with removal of the cuttings and debris to be completed by April 7 (weather permitting).

Details on the upcoming bridge and road construction will be posted on www.highriver.ca after the contract has been awarded in June 2017.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Prime Minister to Travel to France for the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

New Jobs, Investment to Come from Renewables

Alberta Justice Minister Reacts to Federal Judicial Appointments

Federal Budget Punts Major Policy Decisions to Another Day

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post PC and Wildrose: Unity Discussion Group Announced Next Post New Jobs, Investment to Come from Renewables
%d bloggers like this: