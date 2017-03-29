Tree Clearing on Centre Street in High River for Future Bridge Work

HIGH RIVER, AB: Farmboy Landscaping & Maintenance has been contracted to clear a number of trees on the road allowance northwest of the Centre Street Bridge.

The tree clearing is necessary as part of the future road construction and replacement of the existing Lineham Canal/Centre Street Bridge that will begin later this summer.

Tree clearing will be completed by Saturday, April 1 with removal of the cuttings and debris to be completed by April 7 (weather permitting).

Details on the upcoming bridge and road construction will be posted on www.highriver.ca after the contract has been awarded in June 2017.

