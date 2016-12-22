Turner Valley Municipal Holiday Closures and Garbage Pick-up
The Turner Valley Municipal office, town shop and Oilfields Recycling Centre will be closed December 23-27 and January 2. Turner Valley Council and staff wish you a safe and happy holiday season and invite you to ring in 2017 at the Family New Year’s Eve Party on December 31.
The week of December 26, all garbage in Turner Valley will be collected on Wednesday, December 28. Please remind your neighbours.
