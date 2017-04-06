Turner Valley RCMP – Assist to Identify Robbery Suspect

On March 30, 2017 at approximately 1651hrs, the Turner Valley RCMP and Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at Sandul’s Pharmacy, situated at 127 Centre Ave SW in Black Diamond, AB. The male suspect was captured on the surveillance system entering the back door and immediately proceeding to the dispensary where the medication is kept. The male climbed over the waist high gate and pulled out a knife on the staff. He ultimately gained access to the safe and removed a quantity of various narcotic drugs prior to fleeing on foot through the back door and down the alley, last seen south bound on 1 Street.

The suspect male was described as Caucasian, approximately 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey sweat pants, black gloves, black backpack, white and black running shoes, dark sunglasses and a light bluish/grey knitted toque which he pulled down to cover his face.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the male responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP Detachment at (403)933-7227 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

