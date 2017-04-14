Turner Valley School Ask the Principal: Transitioning to Grade 7

How do students transition into Grade 7 when they leave Turner Valley School?

This is a question of great importance for parents as a new school can cause trepidation because of the unknown. Students who leave our school usually head over to Oilfields School in Black Diamond. Foothills School Division provides free bussing to Oilfields School. The bus picks them up at Turner Valley School and drops them off here as well.

There are a few things we do to help with the transition, both with students and parents. To start, we arrange some sporting events at Oilfields. This year we held our mini volleyball tournament there. We also took our Grade 6’s over to watch and support a provincial volleyball game and cheer on the Drillers, many of whom were former students from Turner Valley School. Our Grade 6 band teacher is based out of Oilfields and comes to Turner Valley School twice a week to teach our Grade 6’s band and then three times a year there is an evening band concert held at Oilfields.

Grade 6 students receive a visit from Oilfields admin and the school counselor in Feb/March. This is an opportunity for students to ask questions and become informed about the school. Past students come and share their experiences in Grade 7 and how they have transitioned between the two schools. The principal of Oilfields visits school council in March as well, sharing information regarding the school and answering questions.

Near the end of March we have ‘Driller for a Day’ where the Grade 6’s visit their new school. They experience some new options and become oriented with the school. Forms are sent home for students to fill out for new option classes for the next year.

In May the Oilfields Learning Coach teacher comes and visits with our Grade 6 teachers to learn about our kids and what supports they will need. This also helps them create class lists for Grade 7 and best placement for students with teachers.

We strive to ensure that student transitions are smooth and families are supported. If there are questions, we always ask you to contact your child’s teachers or the office as we would like to answer anything that you would like to know.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

