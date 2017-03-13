Turner Valley School: March is Nutrition Month

All of Turner Valley School will be participating in a variety of nutrition related activities during the month of March.

Some of the things we will be doing this month are:

– making “Four Food Groups Placemats” and sorting our snacks into the appropriate groups daily

– making and tasting some delicious (new) healthy snacks in class

– participating in the school-wide Fruit & Veggie Competition (March 6th to 15th.) Classes will be awarded points for each fruit or veggie serving consumed during snack. Classes will be entered into a prize draw. The prize is a healthy snack for the entire class!

For more information on Nutrition Month, please visit www.dietitians.ca/nutritionmonth

Some Healthy Tips for Nutrition Month

We know that eating should be joyful, not a source of frustration and confusion. Here are a few quick tips for taking the mayhem out of meal time:

Plan a Healthy Plate

Balanced meals helps you and your family meet your nutrient needs. Try this step by step guide when planning your meal:

1. Fill half of your plate with vegetables. More than one type will make it easier to fill up!

2. Fill about a quarter of your plate with whole grains, such as brown rice, wild rice, whole grain pasta, quinoa, or barley.

3. The last quarter of your plate belongs to meat and alternatives. Fish, beans, chicken, eggs, meat, and nuts all count! Meat

alternatives like beans and lentils are nutritious and budget-friendly.

4. Include milk and alternatives, such as a glass of milk with your meal or yogurt for dessert.

Set yourself up to eat more vegetables and fruit:

Keep fruit on the table for a “grab and go” snack.

Stock up on frozen or canned fruit and vegetables without added sugar and salt – they keep longer than fresh and don’t require any washing or chopping.

Shred carrots or zucchini into stews, chili, pasta sauces, rice dishes or stir fries.

Cut up vegetables and have them in the refrigerator in see-through containers at eye-level so you quickly grab and eat them.

Check out www.healthyeatingstartshere.ca for additional tips, information, and recipes to help you make healthy eating choices. Happy Nutrition Month!

