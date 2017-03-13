Turner Valley School: March is Nutrition Month

All of Turner Valley School will be participating in a variety of nutrition related activities during the month of March.
– making “Four Food Groups Placemats” and sorting our snacks into the appropriate groups daily
– making and tasting some delicious (new) healthy snacks in class
– participating in the school-wide Fruit & Veggie Competition (March 6th to 15th.) Classes will be awarded points for each fruit or veggie serving consumed during snack. Classes will be entered into a prize draw. The prize is a healthy snack for the entire class!
For more information on Nutrition Month, please visit www.dietitians.ca/nutritionmonth
We know that eating should be joyful, not a source of frustration and confusion. Here are a few quick tips for taking the mayhem out of meal time:
Balanced meals helps you and your family meet your nutrient needs. Try this step by step guide when planning your meal:
1. Fill half of your plate with vegetables. More than one type will make it easier to fill up!
2. Fill about a quarter of your plate with whole grains, such as brown rice, wild rice, whole grain pasta, quinoa, or barley.
3. The last quarter of your plate belongs to meat and alternatives. Fish, beans, chicken, eggs, meat, and nuts all count! Meat
alternatives like beans and lentils are nutritious and budget-friendly.
4. Include milk and alternatives, such as a glass of milk with your meal or yogurt for dessert.
Check out www.healthyeatingstartshere.ca for additional tips, information, and recipes to help you make healthy eating choices. Happy Nutrition Month!