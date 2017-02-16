Turner Valley School News: February is Exciting

February is here and we are full speed ahead with students and staff working hard as we hit the midpoint of the school year. During the last week of January we celebrated literacy day, which featured a western theme. We had many parents and families members show up to support our students this day which was great to see.

February is an exciting month here at Turner Valley School. February 10th was our third annual Carnaval put on by Mrs. Mappin and the French club. Carnaval is an opportunity for students in Grades 3 to 6 to learn about French culture through various games and activities modeled after the actual Quebec Winter Carnival.

The February break (Feb. 20-24) is an excellent opportunity for students to recharge their batteries for the last half of the year. It is also a great time for them to reconnect with their friends and family. During this time teachers will be engaged in a couple of very important professional development activities. On February 22th we will have a staff development day where we will continue working toward the goals of developing literacy and numeracy skills. February 23 and 24th

is the annual Teacher’s Convention where teachers will have the opportunity to hear world class presentations on various issues and topics in education.

Also, a reminder that Student Led conferences are fast approaching and are March 1 and 2nd, right after the break.

We cannot believe that this school year is already half over. We would like to extend our gratitude to all of the families, students and staff who make our school such a great place. We are looking forward to an amazing second half.

Yours in Education,

James Holladay and Debbie Reid

