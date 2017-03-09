Turner Valley School News for March

Welcome to March! The year keeps flying by and Turner Valley School continues to be a busy place of learning and excitement for students with many activities on the go.

We will be sending the learner profile reports home on March 31. We hope all parents took the time to visit with their child’s teacher at Student led conferences on March 1st and 2nd. As we are committed to keeping parents “in the loop” if you did not come to student led conference or have further questions, we invite you to contact your child’s teacher at any time to discuss your child’s education.

The staff at Turner Valley School continues to work with great passion to provide a multitude of possibilities for students at school. We have already witnessed staff trying some new learning in the classroom and are excited by the results. Please ask your child about their writing as there has been a big focus on improving writing skills this year.

The grade 6 class finished up a very successful basketball season; they did a great job of improving and sportsmanship. The buzz now moves towards Spring Theater with many practices and preparations. Mark your calendar as May 3rd and 4th are the big dates. Also, TVS’s 3rd annual ‘Carnaval’ was a huge success, what a great way to instill an appreciation for culture and language. We would like to express our appreciation for all the organizers and helpers on that day, and hope to continue the tradition for all grades 3-6 next year.

Once again the staff at Turner Valley School would like to recognize the passion and support that the community has extended to our school. Your positive support helps keep Turner Valley School at the center of this community and continue to strive to be the best it can be.

Sincerely,

Your school admin team,

James Holladay and Debbie Reid

