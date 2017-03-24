Twinning the Bridge into Fort Saskatchewan

The Government of Alberta plans to fully twin the critical Highway 15 corridor between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

“This investment will help stimulate our economic recovery and it will also make life better for people in this community. Whether you’re moving materials to the work site, products to market, or kids to a hockey game, it takes a lot of time – more than it should. Family time should be at home and not stuck on a bridge.” Rachel Notley, Premier

The much-needed project involves construction of a second bridge crossing the North Saskatchewan River at the southern entrance to the City of Fort Saskatchewan and twinning the remaining two-lane section of Highway 15 towards Edmonton. The project will improve safety, alleviate congestion and create hundreds of jobs over the next few years.

An expanded Highway 15 bridge will support economic development and diversification by improving the connection between Fort Saskatchewan and Sturgeon County through the Industrial Heartland.

This important and growing region of economic activity and good-paying jobs northeast of Edmonton will see two new multi-billion dollar petrochemical facilities constructed in the next few years. The twinning initiative will provide the access necessary to sustain this growth.

“This project is one example of how our government is investing in the transportation network Albertans rely on every day. Twinning the Highway 15 bridge will reduce travel time for businesses and encourage economic growth. It will also help Albertans spend less time on the road and more time with their families.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“The City of Fort Saskatchewan sits in the heart of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland and a safe, high-functioning transportation network is critical to keep this economic region thriving and to ensure the safety of our citizens. We appreciate the province recognizing the value of investing in this infrastructure that keeps Albertans productive and industry economically sound.” Gale Katchur, Mayor, City of Fort Saskatchewan

Design for the project will begin in 2017, with construction commencing as soon as 2019. A project of this size will take about three years to complete construction. Once the design process is complete, a more detailed project timeline will be available.

As part of the government’s $29.5-billion Budget 2017 Capital Plan, Alberta Transportation is investing more than $7 billion in vital highway infrastructure like the twinning of the Highway15 bridge.