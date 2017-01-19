Two CPS Officers Charged Following ASIRT Investigation

On Feb. 7, 2014, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed by the Director of Law Enforcement to commence an investigation into serious and sensitive allegations of assault and perjury out of an arrest that occurred in 2008, and a subsequent trial that concluded on January 14, 2011.

ASIRT conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the force used during an arrest, as well as evidence given at court proceedings. ASIRT executive director, Ms. Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., received the complete investigation and upon reviewing it, determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe an offence or offences were committed. The matter was forwarded to the Crown, as required by the Police Act. Taking into account the evidence as a whole, having consulted with the Crown and received its opinion, and there being reasonable grounds to believe an offence has been committed, two members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) have been charged.

Today, Sgt. Les Kaminski was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of perjury. Kaminski has been released on bail with conditions to appear at Calgary provincial court on Feb. 7, 2017. Both counts are criminal offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Const. Brant Derrick was arrested for one count of assault causing bodily harm under the Criminal Code of Canada, and has been released on an undertaking with conditions to appear at Calgary provincial court on Feb. 7, 2017.

The offences arise out of the use of force during the arrest of Jason Arkinstall on Aug. 31, 2008 in Calgary and the evidence given during Mr. Arkinstall’s trial on one count of uttering threats against Const. Derrick. Arkinstall was acquitted after trial.

As the matter is now before the courts, ASIRT will not release any additional information relating to the circumstances of the alleged offences.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.