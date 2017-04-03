U.S. Mission to Attract Investment in High-tech Sector

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous will be in California April 2-5 to promote Alberta’s advanced technology industries and investment opportunities in the high-tech sector.

During the trade mission to San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, Minister Bilous will engage with high-level executives of U.S. firms looking to extend their network or expand their operations in Alberta.

The focus will be on advanced technology industries, such as clean technologies and health technologies, software development and information and communications technology.

‎“Alberta led the country in private-sector capital investment in 2016 and we want to continue leading, especially in growing sectors like advanced technologies. That’s why we’re working together with local leaders to show American firms that Alberta is the best place on the continent for business and investment. Showcasing Alberta abroad means more economic growth and diversification at home.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The estimated mission cost for the minister, one political staff member and one public servant is approximately $15,000.

Itinerary for Minister Bilous*

Date Event Wednesday, March 29 Depart Edmonton Wednesday, March 29 – Saturday, April 1 Private time at own expense Sunday, April 2 Delegation arrives in San Francisco Meeting with Brandon Lee, Consul General of Canada in San Francisco Meeting with Canadian entrepreneurs/technology network organization Monday, April 3 Briefing with City of Calgary/Calgary Economic Development Meetings with innovation, technology, investment and talent development firms in San Francisco Travel to Palo Alto Meeting with innovation firm in Palo Alto Tuesday, April 4 Meetings with content distributor and technology firms in Palo Alto and Cupertino Travel to San Francisco Meetings with venture capital firm and e-commerce company in San Francisco Wednesday, April 5 Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change