Ukrainian Heritage Celebrated with Student Artwork

Alberta students have been honoured for art submissions recognizing the 125th anniversary of Ukrainian settlement in Canada.

The We Became a Part of Canada art contest encouraged students to explore how Ukrainian-Canadian migrants became part of Alberta’s multicultural identity. Between 1891 and 1914, approximately 170,000 Ukrainians immigrated to Canada. Today, about 340,000 Albertans can trace their roots to Ukraine.

The award recipients, by grade category, are:

Kateryna Zavoyovska (K-Grade 1)

Daria Lesyk (Grades 2 and 3)

Hope Simon (Grades 4-6)

Ella Warawa (Grades 7-9)

Andrew Kozakewich and Kurtis Podlowski (Grades 10-12)

The recipients’ artwork will be displayed across Alberta as part of the mobile Ukrainian Festival Exhibition and on the Alberta Education website.

“I want to congratulate each and every award recipient. I hope that this artwork allows us to reflect on the diverse origins of our communities in Alberta. This artwork is just one way for our students to build a global outlook and acquire international and intercultural knowledge, skills, and awareness which prepares our students for success.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

Last fall, the legislature passed the Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day Act, recognizing September 7 as Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day and designating the year following September 7, 2016 as Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Year.