Health Canada is advising Canadians that the unauthorized health product “PureCare Herbal Cream” may pose serious health risks. The product is promoted as a natural treatment for eczema and psoriasis in children and babies. Health Canada testing confirmed the presence of a prescription steroid (clobetasol propionate) and another ingredient (phenoxylethanol) not declared on the product label. These ingredients may cause health effects ranging from skin irritation and dehydration to increased blood pressure.
PureCare Herbal Cream was sold online at www.purecareskin.com and through an in-person distribution network. The product has been sold with two different labels (images below). The current label states the product is “FOR EXTREMELY DRY SKIN” and the previous label states it is an “Herbal Cream for Eczema, Psoriasis & Dry Skin.” The product was imported by the company PureCare Herbal Cream Ltd.
Clobetasol propionate is a super-high potency topical steroidal prescription drug used to treat inflammatory conditions. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Side effects include skin irritation, weakening or degeneration. Topical corticosteroids can be absorbed in sufficient amounts to produce adverse effects, including irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, stomach ulcer, increased blood sugar, blood disorders, skin, muscle and bone damage, and nervous system disorders.
Phenoxylethanol can pose serious health risks if ingested – for example, by infants during nursing if the mother has applied the product to help soothe and heal dry or cracked nipples. If ingested, phenoxyethanol can cause difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea. Vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration.
Source: Health Canada