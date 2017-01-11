 

Update 4 – Cochrane RCMP- Shots fired while serving an arrest warrant, ASIRT has taken over

Cochrane, Alberta –  Yesterday, Jan 10, Deangelo Powderface and John Stephens made their first appearances at Cochrane Provincial court. They stand charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw.

Both Deangelo Powderface and John Stephens have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Jan. 31, 2017 at 9:30am. in Cochrane Provincial Court.


