UPDATE: Coaldale Man Charged for Sexual Assault

Coaldale, Alberta – The Coaldale RCMP are continuing with their investigation of Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alberta. Two additional victims have since been identified. Pritchard will appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Jan. 25, 2017. At that time the following additional charges will be heard:

Sexual Assault Contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code Sexual Assault with a weapon Contrary to Section 272(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Sexual Assault with a weapon Contrary to Section 272(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Sexual touching of a person under the age of 16 years Contrary to Section 151 of the Criminal Code Communicate with a person under 18 years of age to commit a sexual related offence Contrary to Section 172. 1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

If you have any information about this matter, or believe you have any information about any other offences related to this matter, please contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5080. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.

Read the previous RCMP release here

