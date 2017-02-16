Update – Strathmore RCMP – Death determined to be a homicide

Lyalta, Alberta – The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death of Victoria Levesque to be a homicide.

An autopsy was completed by the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office yesterday which confirmed 25-year-old Victoria Levesque was the victim of a homicide. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is continuing to lead the investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

