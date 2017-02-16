van Dijken Statement on NDP Plans to Change Alberta Labour Laws

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Jobs & Labour Minister Glenn van Dijken released the following statement on the NDP government’s plans to change labour legislation in Alberta:

“As we saw with Bill 6, this government has a bad habit of trying to ram through legislation before consulting with Albertans who will be impacted.

“Alberta lost more than 24,000 full-time jobs last month. It’s extremely important that we do not bulldoze through any changes that will send tremors through the economy and hamper our province’s ability to create jobs. Ideas like scrapping secret ballots for unionizing workplaces should be rejected immediately.

“This government needs to expand consultation beyond former NDP candidates and union bosses, and truly listen to Alberta’s job creators who are already dealing with dramatic increases to the minimum wage and an expensive new carbon tax.

“This government also needs to be open and transparent about any changes under consideration, rather than ramming through ideological legislation.”

