Vimy Parade to be Held in Okotoks

Royal Canadian Legion Okotoks Branch #291 in conjunction with the Mayor and the Town of Okotoks present a VIMY PARADE in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The Parade will take place on Sunday April 9th 2017.

A march to the Cenotaph will begin at 4pm with a police escort. The ceremony at the Cenotaph will begin with the singing of O Canada, followed by an invocation by the Branch Padre, Darrell Woods, a short narrative of Vimy by Branch Chairman, Malcolm Hughes, and the Vimy Prayer. A Service of Remembrance will then take place with the playing of the Last Post, a moment of silence, the Act of Remembrance and the laying of wreaths. At approximately 4:50 the Colour Party will return to the Municipal Centre.

