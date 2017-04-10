Vimy Ridge Centennial: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, which took place April 9, 1917:

“The battle of Vimy Ridge cost Canadians dearly: 3,598 lives lost and 7,000 wounded. On the German side, casualties are estimated at 20,000.

“Yet, it was a bright spot in a war that had few of them. The battle brought together all four Canadian divisions for the first time, alongside British troops, under British command. The Canadians, from all corners of the nation, made the difference.

“Seeing our soldiers excel in such a terrible task was a source of great pride. On this day, they were more than mere tools of the Empire – they were professionals who, through innovation, daring and dedicated preparation, managed to solve one of the most stubborn riddles of a hellish conflict.

“Vimy Ridge called Canadians to a greater sense of ourselves, helped give our nation a seat at the table at war’s end and loosened the colonial bonds.

“Albertans joined the effort in the First World War in a greater percentage than any other province: some 45,000 Albertans served overseas. There were many at Vimy; some remain there to this day.

“The soaring monument at Vimy Ridge stands at the site of a decisive victory. Let us not forget that it is dedicated to 11,285 Canadians who died in the First World War and have no known resting place.

“Today, we remember them and all who serve.”