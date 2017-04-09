Volunteer Appreciation Celebration

The Towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are a throwing a celebration to thank the many volunteers that make our communities great places to live, work and play! If you or someone you know is a volunteer then please consider attending the celebration at the Turner Valley Golf Club on April 27th. There will be free food and refreshment for all the volunteers and the celebration begins at 5pm.

You should be very proud of the work you do as volunteers and the Towns just want to say thank you to you all! Come out and enjoy an evening with your fellow volunteers!

