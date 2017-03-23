Volunteer Income Tax Filing Clinic Tomorrow for Diamond Valley Residents

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 23

Qualified volunteers from our community are offering to provide a free tax preparation service for residents of Black Diamond and Turner Valley who are unable to complete their basic income tax returns or pay for assistance. The service does not cover complex returns for people who are deceased, have a business, farming or rental income.

Volunteers will be available from 10:00-11:30am and 1:00-4:00pm on Friday, March 24 in the lower level of the Town of Black Diamond municipal office located at 301 Centre Avenue West.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Get Active!

Looking for a local business?

Call James Lozinsky for Your Legal Needs

Veterinary Dentistry for Your Horse

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the attack in London, United Kingdom Next Post Notley Should Launch Fight on Equalization: Jean
%d bloggers like this: