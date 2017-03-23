Volunteer Income Tax Filing Clinic Tomorrow for Diamond Valley Residents

Qualified volunteers from our community are offering to provide a free tax preparation service for residents of Black Diamond and Turner Valley who are unable to complete their basic income tax returns or pay for assistance. The service does not cover complex returns for people who are deceased, have a business, farming or rental income.

Volunteers will be available from 10:00-11:30am and 1:00-4:00pm on Friday, March 24 in the lower level of the Town of Black Diamond municipal office located at 301 Centre Avenue West.

