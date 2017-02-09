Vulcan RCMP lay numerous charges related to theft from oilfield sites

Vulcan, Alberta – RCMP in Vulcan have closed several investigations after the arrest of a 53-year-old man from the southern Alberta town.

In December 2016, Vulcan RCMP laid charges against Richard Rossi following 5 investigations into thefts from oilfield sites in the Vulcan detachment area. Warrants for his arrest were obtained in December and investigations continued. On Feb. 1, Rossi was arrested in the town of Vulcan and charged with an additional 16 charges related to thefts from Oilfield sites in the Vulcan and Stavely area .Following his arrest, a bail hearing was held and Rossi was remanded into custody.

On February 3, Rossi entered guilty pleas to the following charges at Lethbridge Provincial Court:

– 2 counts of Fail to Attend Court

– Theft over $5000

– 2 counts of theft under $5000

– Possession of property obtained by crime

– 2 counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

Rossi is currently serving a 6 month jail sentence for these offences. He was also sentenced to 1 year probation which will begin upon his release.

“We are happy to have cleared up half a dozen investigations into thefts from oilfield sites in our local area”, says Vulcan RCMP Detachment Commander, Sergeant Troy Dobson. “The RCMP offers a shout out to the well site operators who were diligent in working in partnership with the RCMP to bring these thefts to conclusion.”

