Weak NDP Government Town Hall Leaves Albertans with More Questions than Answers: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB (February 1, 2017): The NDP government owes Albertans more after using its budget town hall Tuesday to recycle talking points, repeat buzzwords and dole out non-answers to citizens who were seeking real engagement, the Wildrose Official Opposition said today.

The NDP government’s southern town hall Tuesday quickly spiraled into a public relations exercise with Finance Minister Joe Ceci and Premier Rachel Notley answering straightforward questions from concerned Albertans with tired, old talking points. Those who called in heard nothing substantive with respect to government plans to reduce spending, pay down the debt or get Albertans back to work.

“This was a question and non-answer session with the NDP government,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “Instead of having a real conversation about the state of our economy, the government used this opportunity to dodge meaningful engagement and trot out worn-out lines about the state of our economy. This was a public relations exercise to them, nothing more.”

Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said the NDP government’s performance Tuesday was insulting to every Albertan, especially those who took the time to call in and prepare important questions on the economy.

"While running a record deficit and with hundreds of thousands of jobs lost, the Finance Minister and Premier kept their heads firmly planted in the sand as they ignored the real questions of Albertans," Fildebrandt said. "Instead of giving real answers to these questions,

