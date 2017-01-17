Welcome to 2017 from Turner Valley School

Welcome to 2017!

I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and spent quality time with family and friends. I know the students were super excited to be back at school and to get back into the routine of things. We look forward this year to continue to take time to celebrate the growth students have made and to see great learning happen for all students. Our focus in the area of literacy and numeracy continues to be a core part of our work. Intentional and targeted planning by classroom teachers along with the sustained efforts by parents have greatly supported student growth in these areas. Moving ahead in 2017 we will continue to be very committed to our reading and math programs as they provide the foundation for further learning.

The Christmas concert was also a great success right before the break. Congratulations to the students who worked so hard to put on a great performance. A very big thank you goes out to Mrs. Schuster and the rest of the staff for all of their efforts to make such a special evening. Also we want to thank all of the families and friends of our students for coming out and supporting our school community.

January will prove to be another exciting and busy month at TVS, Spring Theatre practice is underway. Grades 5 and 6 are headed out to Sandy McNabb on January 26 for a day of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, kindergarten registration is Feb 2nd 6:30, carnaval planning is happening, and the grade 6 basketball team is beginning their season. In addition to these events, we will also be hosting our annual Family Literacy Day on January 30th; Everyone Welcome!

Thank you again to all of the students and families for your continued commitment to sustaining learning, pride and joy in our school community.

Wishing you all the best in 2017,

James Holladay and Debbie Reid

