New DrinkSense campaign targets young adults on responsible drinking.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is sparking a conversation with young adults, ages 18 to 29, on what it means to drink responsibly.

Starting February 6, a new DrinkSense campaign focuses on young adults to raise greater awareness on Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines and the importance of drinking in moderation.

“While research is showing that young adults in this age group are aware that binge drinking or heavy drinking is an unhealthy behavior, there is still a low level of awareness of Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines. With last fall’s successful launch of DrinkSense, this next phase of DrinkSense is an exciting opportunity to reach young adults using creative channels and messaging – all while promoting that you can still have a great time by making responsible choices.” Bill Robinson, President & CEO, Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

The six-week campaign features an interactive online quiz encouraging young adults to discover “What do your empties say about you?” and learning more about recommended drinking guidelines. A 7’ Drinko game is hitting select Alberta campuses this spring that provides a fun, interactive experience for students while educating them on how to drink responsibly. Other promotions include a mobile app that calculates how much you are drinking (launching spring 2017), videos playing at Cineplex movie theatres, online advertisements and posters throughout licensed establishments.

The AGLC is committed to promoting safe service and responsible liquor consumption for adult Albertans. The AGLC also supports provincial efforts to reduce alcohol-related harm, with a goal of enabling Albertans to make positive choices for themselves and enjoy consuming alcohol in a responsible way.

If you or someone you know needs help with managing alcohol consumption, call the Alberta Health Services Addiction confidential hotline, toll free, at 1-866-332-2322.

