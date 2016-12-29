Wildrose Asks Auditor General to Investigate as Documents Show Government Interference in Balancing Pool Cost Millions

EDMONTON, AB: New documents obtained by Wildrose through the Freedom of Information process (FOIP) demonstrate that while the Balancing Pool was attempting to end consumer allocations because of contracts being returned to the Balancing Pool, the NDP interfered in what is intended to be an independent body, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Because of the serious nature of the findings, Wildrose Shadow Electricity and Renewables Minister Don MacIntyre has written to the Auditor General to investigate. Documents show that government inaction and interference took the Balancing Pool close to insolvency and required an emergency $70 million grant from taxpayers to prevent the independent agency from defaulting on its obligations.

“It is galling to see that the NDP have progressed from incompetence on the electricity file to willfully interfering with the Balancing Pool, forcing an independent body to act outside of its legal mandate, and bringing the Pool to the brink of bankruptcy” MacIntyre said. “To make matters worse, these documents clearly show that the NDP interference has continued.”

Wildrose has been deeply concerned with the activities of the Premier and Energy Minister’s office related to the electricity file and their ongoing mishandling of a file that has billion dollar implications.

“Albertans deserve better than the way the NDP have handled the electricity file,” MacIntyre said. “To have any confidence going forward we feel that the Auditor General must audit the processes followed by the public bodies involved to ensure Alberta’s financial resources were duly safeguarded and protected.”

A full copy of the documents and letter to the Auditor General can be accessed by clicking on the hyperlinks.

