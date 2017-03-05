Wildrose Caucus Focused on Standing Up for Albertans in the Legislature During Spring Session

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose will be focused on standing up for everyday Albertans and their serious concerns about the state of our province under the NDP government during the spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

While recent economic numbers suggest that Alberta is beginning to recover from this significant economic downturn, unemployment rates remain high and businesses continue to shutter while specifically citing NDP policies like the carbon tax, all while Alberta continues to plunge further into record debt with little prospect for improvement in the upcoming NDP budget.

To make matters worse, Alberta is seeing a rise in crime that is making Albertans feel less safe in their communities. Across the province communities have seen an increase in the Crime Severity Index, charges are being stayed in the courts because of a backlog and Alberta is still in the throes of an opioid crisis.

“Wildrose has been using the past few months to travel across the province and hear the serious concerns that Albertans have with the NDP government,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “They are counting on our caucus to be their voice in the Legislature, and to stop the NDP government from continuing to implement policies that hurt Albertans.”

The spring session of the Legislature will also allow for a full suite of private members’ bills and motions to be introduced on a wide range of topics that will be revealed in coming weeks.

“Our MLAs have been listening to Albertans about the issues that matter most to them, and they are introducing legislation that reflects those priorities,” Wildrose House Leader Nathan Cooper said. “Our message to Albertans is that we continue to be on your side, and we will be your voice in the Legislature.”

