Jean Statement on Passing of Sexual Assault Training Motion

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the passing of his motion (April 13th) on sexual assault training:

“The passage of my motion today is a step in the right direction for survivors of sexual assault, and doing away with outdated myths and stereotypes.

“I’d like to thank all MLAs who supported it, and who join me in believing that when a sexual assault victim brings their case to authorities, that it should be handled with care and respect.

“Our judicial system needs to be kept up to date on the state of the law in regard to any crime of a sexual nature, and this motion is an important first step.

“Wildrose will continue to be a champion for improving confidence in our judicial system, and making our communities safer for all Albertans.”

