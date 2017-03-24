Wildrose Launches Alberta Crime Task Force

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Justice Minister Angela Pitt launched the Alberta Crime Task Force, a new initiative by the Wildrose Caucus to consult directly with Albertans about the state of our justice system.
The task force will be chaired by Pitt and co-chaired by Wildrose MLA Don MacIntyre. The Crime Task Force will listen to Albertans directly about the impact of rising crime in Alberta and the effect of NDP government policies, and seek feedback on solutions to make communities safer.
Wildrose MLAs will be touring the province over the next several months and will then produce a report with recommendations for the government.
“Albertans know the justice system, as it stands, is failing our province, with accused criminals walking free because of a lack of resources while crime is on the rise,” Pitt said. “This task force was created to develop sound ideas to improve our system and work collaboratively with concerned families, local governments and law enforcement stakeholders to keep our streets safe.”
Albertans are encouraged to fill out the feedback survey at www.crimetaskforce.ca. All information provided online and in person will be factored into the Crime Task Force report.
MLAs will also be receiving feedback on previous policies Wildrose has advocated for, including:
“In our cities and in rural Alberta, citizens are very concerned about the rise in crime, and they want the NDP government to do something about it,” MacIntyre said. “Our task force will work tirelessly to identify the key problems and gather recommendations that make our system more accountable to Albertans.”
Wildrose Shadow Justice & Solicitor General Minister Angela Pitt and Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre held a press conference to announce the launch of the Wildrose Caucus’ Alberta Crime Task Force.
Audio of the press conference is available on Soundcloud.