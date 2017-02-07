Wildrose Leader Brian Jean Launches Consultation Tour

EDMONTON, AB (February 6, 2017): Wildrose Leader Brian Jean is launching a province-wide tour to receive feedback from Albertans on the state of the province and consult on the path forward for a united conservative movement.

The tour will allow for plenty of frank discussion with Albertans about the impact this NDP government has had, and provide a great opportunity for direct feedback on the path forward for conservatives across Alberta.

“This is an exciting time in Alberta and I look forward to hearing feedback from members and Albertans on how to strengthen the conservative movement in time for the next election,” Jean said. “I need feedback from the hardworking individuals across our province who care deeply about Alberta and I’ll be using this opportunity to hear their thoughts and be an even stronger voice for Albertans in the Legislature.”

Tour dates will be posted on the Wildrose website and Brian Jean’s Facebook page. All Albertans are invited to attend these events.

