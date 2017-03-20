Wildrose Leader Brian Jean Updates Members on Consultations

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released an update to members on the topic of uniting conservatives and announced an open invitation to the new leader of the PC party to meet today.

Friends, I wanted to give you a quick update on the work that our Wildrose team has been up to since we announced our intention to consult you, our members and supporters, about the future of our party and the efforts being taken to consolidate conservatives into a single, united party to return prosperity and good governance to Alberta.

I promise that I will always ensure that you the members have final say on the future of our party. Secondly, I promise I will make sure to regularly update you first on any discussions that I am having.

It’s why I am telling you first, that whoever the PCs select at their leadership meeting this weekend, I am extending an open invitation for the new leader to meet with me Monday afternoon. If they accept, I hope and plan to give you an update shortly after that meeting.

I will convey with them directly the message I’ve heard from you our members.

Since January 26th, our Wildrose team has fanned out across the province to hear directly from you – to hear from members about the direction of our conservative movement. We shared a vision where we work to preserve Wildrose’s legal framework in a single consolidated party governed by the grassroots; where all members are equals and where time is of the essence.

Our MLAs have been in their ridings, asking you, consulting you about the path forward, to make sure your voice is heard.

I can assure you this, every single member of our team will not bend on this fundamental principle: you the members, our grassroots, are in charge.

I’ve personally been to every corner of our province, from Grande Prairie, to Lethbridge to Three Hills and Elk Point.

I’ve seen and talked with thousands of you. You’ve filled out surveys in person and online a Wildrose.ca We are listening.

While not everyone agrees, there is a common voice that we must not tear down, but build up all that we as Wildrose achieved as a party and for our province. That the idea of a united conservative movement must be more than the quickest path to power, but must serve the best interests of current and future generations. That we must inspire Albertans with a vision to bring our province to a place of unparalleled greatness, that stands for the principles of individual freedom, fiscal responsibility, religious and civil liberty and equality of opportunity for all.

That’s the work I’m committed to. And that’s what I will be sharing with any new PC leader after this weekend.

We will be open and transparent every single step of the way, and ensure your vote, your voice, holds the final decision.

Our consultations with members will also not stop. Our team will continue to tour the province, so we can hear from you directly. If you are not a member, I encourage you to take out a Wildrose membership today to ensure your voice is heard.

Please, continue to give us your input. We are here to serve you the members and to serve our great province of Alberta.

I also have a message to those concerned, who feel like they don’t have a political home right now:

I promise you, we will work every day to be the rational, common sense, big tent and principled voice for millions of Albertans right now thirsting for a change.

Friends, I have a great optimism for our future.

We have seen many challenges, we all have experienced or seen our own hardships and trials, whether it’s the people in Fort McMurray rebuilding their homes, the unemployed across our province, those who have seen their wages cut or reduced or families lingering in a health care system that has failed.

Albertans need us, are relying on us to fight for them. To stick up for them. To not forget them. Let’s always remember that this is our mission in the days and the weeks ahead.

Thank you.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This press release was issued prior to the results of the PC election. A meeting between Brian Jean and Jason Kenney will take place at 3pm today.

