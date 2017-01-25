Wildrose to Propose One-for-One Bill for Red Tape Reduction

EDMONTON, AB: Cardston-Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter will introduce a private member’s bill that aims to reduce red tape and improve business confidence by legislating a one-for-one rule on new regulations in government, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

A one-for-one rule was recommended by a federal commission in 2012 and passed into federal law in 2015. Today, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business called on all provinces to mirror this legislation that has succeeded federally. While some provinces have a one-for-one policy in place, Alberta does not and instead could be the first province in Canada to cement it into law.

Hunter said Alberta has been dragging its feet on reducing red tape for years and that it’s time for the province to start winning back its title as the best jurisdiction in Canada to start a business or find a job.

“Business leaders and experts have been asking for this legislation for a very long time. Wildrose is proud to be bringing this forward on their behalf,” Hunter said. “While it’s a shame this legislation hasn’t already been made law, there’s no better time than the present to see it come into force and help create jobs.”

Wildrose Shadow Jobs Minister Glenn van Dijken noted that an economic downturn is a critical time for actions showing entrepreneurs the government wants to lighten their burdens, not make them worse.

“At a time when we need to be looking at all reasonable proposals to help businesses create jobs, I look forward to all members of the assembly supporting this landmark, common sense bill,” he said.

