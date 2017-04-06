Wildrose Release New Report Calling for Overhaul, Transparency in FOIP System

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose released a new report to improve transparency and accountability in a deteriorating and increasingly secretive Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIP) process under the NDP government.
The report Fixing Alberta’s Broken FOIP System was released by Wildrose Shadow Service Alberta Minister Scott Cyr and Wildrose Shadow Democracy & Accountability Minister Nathan Cooper.
Key recommendations from the report include:
“While in opposition, NDP MLAs decried the same principles that they now sign off on in government,” Cooper said. “Greater information sharing is in the best interests of all Albertans, and our FOIP system could drastically be improved by following these recommendations.”
National legal experts have chastised Alberta government practices as “contemptuous” and “cavalier.”
Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Jill Clayton recently stated that “access to information in Alberta is fast approaching a crisis situation.” In February Clayton said there is a “lack of respect for access to information” across the government.
“Holding the government to account is made more difficult by a FOIP process that rewards bureaucrats for obscuring information,” Wildrose Shadow Service Alberta Minister Scott Cyr said. “It must be a wakeup call to the NDP government when government managers are more focused on “publicly sham[ing] the Wildrose” than doing their job. This attitude is unacceptable in a supposedly non-partisan public service.”