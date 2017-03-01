Wildrose Statement on Reimbursement for Drywall Tariffs

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and Wildrose Shadow Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness Minister Dave Hanson today released the following joint statement on news that families affected by the Fort McMurray wildfire will receive compensation on duties on drywall:

“It’s a great relief that this punishing tariff that’s added an extra burden during Fort McMurray’s rebuild will be reimbursed by the federal government.

“I know that the last thing families need is an additional expense as they go through the rebuild process. Most just simply want to rebuild and move forward. We thank the federal government for listening to our call to consider the special circumstances in our fire-ravaged community as we work to once again make Fort McMurray an economic engine for all of Canada.

“It’s good news that the burden of this tariff war is removed for our region. However, the impacts of this tariff are wide ranging for Alberta’s economy and our construction sector. We continue to ask the federal government to work diligently to end this tariff war as soon as possible.”

