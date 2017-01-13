WinSport Offers Kids Free Skiing or Snowboarding to Celebrate World Snow Day

Calgary, Alta. – WinSport is encouraging Calgarians to get out on snow this weekend, by joining the FIS (International Ski Federation) in celebrating the sixth annual World Snow Day.

World Snow Day takes place on Sunday, Jan. 15, with WinSport offering kids under the age of 12 to ski or snowboard for free on Sunday when accompanied by a paying adult. WinSport’s ski and snowboard hill will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The FIS created World Snow Day six years ago, to give children the chance to explore, enjoy and experience the snow. The premise behind this special day fully aligns with WinSport’s purpose – to inspire and activate human potential through the spirit of sport.

WinSport’s event is one of 478 taking place in 42 countries around the World. Last year, more than 586,000 participants took part in 625 events in 42 countries. WinSport’s longtime partner, Burton, will also be on hand with its Burton Riglet Park. The Riglet Park is a fun and engaging environment, specifically designed for kids to find success with snowboarding, and to get families riding together.

Another WinSport partner, Rossignol, will be providing ski demos between 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with most of the 2016-17 lineup of performance skis available for trial.

The Acura Tube Park will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (regular rates apply).

Visitors to Canada Olympic Park on Sunday are asked to tag @winsportcanada on social media with the hashtag of #WSD for a chance to win great prizes from Rossignol!

About WinSport

WinSport provides world-class sport facilities where Canadian athletes can discover, develop and excel. WinSport owns and operates Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Alta., the Bill Warren Training Centre located at the Canmore Nordic Centre and the Beckie Scott High Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alta. A not-for-profit organization, WinSport supports national sport organizations, encourages educational opportunities and subsidizes the operation of unique training and recreational facilities used by the nation’s top athletes and the general public. For more information on WinSport please visit www.winsport.ca.

