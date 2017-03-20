Are We Witnessing the Slow Death of Cooking?

Even more disturbing is how these shows inspire some people. A recent study in England said 20 per cent of adults who cooked a full meal only did it to post pictures on social media. It’s not about learning cooking skills, it’s about showing off.
It would seem that many adults want to cook more, since they spend so much time watching cooking shows.
But in fact people aren’t cooking.
One fundamental and obvious reason is the integration of women in the workforce. As more women get better jobs and spend more time outside the household, they spend less time cooking. Having more women actively engaged in the workforce is critical to our economic growth. But as we pursue of socio-economic equality, we need to encourage everyone to invest more time in the kitchen.
There’s no better way to share our varied values and cultures than through food and cooking.
Yet cooking has become optional for most of us.
That means we’ve relinquished control of what we eat to corporations. And those corporations want to provide us with conveniently-served and easily-prepared products – both healthy and not-so healthy.
For many years, the meaning of good and proper eating was imposed on consumers rather than driven by them. That, of course, is changing. More companies are responsive to our desire for more food product transparency, and to our desire for authentic food experiences. Essentially, an increasing number of consumers are taking ownership of food systems.
But consumers can’t truly gain control unless some cooking is involved. Cooking can make our food tastier, and more tender and digestible. And consumers can add their own touch to their meals, truly making it theirs.
Humans should have a precious relationship with food. However, modern life has caused most of us to drift away from that relationship.
We tend to think cooking is too challenging, that it requires too much time and costs too much. Those perspectives drive us to convenience foods – and out of the kitchen.
Even more troubling is the amount of time we spend eating, which is decreasing at an alarming rate. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average Canadian spends less than an hour and 15 minutes eating each day.
Canadians should get back in the kitchen and get back to taking the time to enjoy our food. Perhaps if we do, our obesity rates will start to decline and we’ll be healthier in general.