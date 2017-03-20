By Sylvain Charlebois, Columnist

HALIFAX, N.S. /Troy Media/ – Canadians are cooking less and eating faster – and our obesity rates are at worrying levels.

An increasing number of consumers are taking ownership of food systems, but taking control of our food systems can’t be fully achieved unless some cooking is involved.

Humans are the only species on Earth that cooks. But are we witnessing the slow death of cooking?

Home economics courses have almost completely disappeared from curriculum across the country and we may have lost at least one generation of cooks.

Although some reports suggest that more people are eating at home, restaurant revenues were up more than three per cent in 2016, a sign of growth in the industry.

As the food service industry prospers, food retailing is almost at a stalemate. Canadian food retail sales were up minuscule 0.7 per cent in 2016.

What we eat is changing – and how and where we eat is also rapidly changing. Technology has a lot to do with it as it alters the concepts of going out and eating in. Consumer choices have never been so abundant: fast food, fine dining, food trucks, ready-to-eat products by traditional retailers and so much more. Eating at home can be equally confusing. You can ‘dine out’ at home and you can cook a meal that’s been ordered in.

Yet much of society is obsessed with cooking shows and celebrity chefs.

Cooking programs have been on air for more than 60 years, initially as women’s programming. In the early years, viewers could watch a handful of hours a week of shows from experts like Julia Child or Jacques Pepin.

Now, Canadians have access to hundreds of hours of food-related shows a week. Shows on food have gone mainstream, attracting a new generation of viewers and sponsors. Cooking shows range from reality competitions to saving restaurants from going out of business.

Some are so incredibly well produced that they should compel you to go directly into the kitchen and cook the most exquisite meal. Yet evidence shows that’s not happening. In fact, recent surveys suggest the average adult spends more time watching cooking shows than cooking.