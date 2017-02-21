Women Encouraged to Pursue Political Future

An Indigenous law student, a Campus Food Bank team lead and an engineering intern are just a few of Alberta’s Daughters of the Vote delegates.

Hard-working, ambitious young women from Alberta’s federal ridings are visiting the legislature today for an all-day meeting on women’s political leadership.

“It’s more important than ever to encourage women to get involved in politics and let their voices be heard. These passionate women are visionaries for the future of Alberta and our country. They are already making their communities better places to live, and I’m proud to welcome them today.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

Daughters of the Vote is an initiative of Equal Voice Canada – a national, multi-partisan organization dedicated to electing more women to all levels of government. Delegates from across the country will meet in Ottawa March 7-8 to mark a century of women’s suffrage and celebrate International Women’s Day.

“The quality of more than 240 applications from young women in Alberta demonstrates that many are eager to cultivate their leadership skills and actively participate in the political process.” Nancy Peckford, Executive Director, Equal Voice Canada

Quick facts

Only 16 per cent – five out of 32 — of Alberta’s Members of Parliament are women. Nationally, 26 per cent of Canadian parliamentarians are women.

In the 2013 municipal elections, women were elected to 490 of 1,874 positions – an average of 26 per cent: