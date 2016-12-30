Faster, Reliable Internet for Rural Canadians

Xplornet Communications announces ‘liftoff’ of EchoStar XIX, the world’s largest commercial satellite, delivering more speed and more data to rural Canada

WOODSTOCK, NB – Rural Canada is about to take a giant leap forward in today’s digital economy, thanks to the liftoff of a new satellite that will dramatically improve internet speed and reliability throughout the country.

Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada’s leading rural broadband provider, today announced the successful launch of the EchoStar XIX satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. EchoStar XIX is the highest capacity broadband satellite ever launched, and one of two new satellites Xplornet has invested in that use innovative, new technologies to improve Internet service for rural Canadians.

In total, Xplornet’s new satellite program will triple the company’s current satellite Internet capacity. The result for rural Canada will be more speed and more data at affordable prices.

“The Internet is changing what people can do online, and Canadians want more from their Internet service. They want faster speeds and higher data plans so they can do more of what they love online,” said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. “This satellite will enable Xplornet to deliver more – measurably improving service for our loyal customers and providing new customers with more data at speeds not previously seen in many parts of Canada.”

This satellite launch represents another milestone in Xplornet’s history of using innovation to conquer Canada’s vast geography. With more speed and more data for its current and future customers, Xplornet is ushering rural Canada into a new frontier of connectivity and delivering more of what matters to people online.

This new service will be available to Canadians by spring of 2017.

Quick Facts

EchoStar XIX is one half of Xplornet’s new satellite broadband program. Xplornet is the exclusive Canadian residential provider on EchoStar XIX.

The EchoStar XIX satellite will be launched via the Atlas V rocket, owned by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and The Boeing Company.

In use since 2002, the Atlas V is one of the most reliable space rockets in the world, with 100% mission success. The Atlas V has been selected for some of the most important missions for NASA, including the only space probe to visit Pluto.

The EchoStar XIX satellite will weigh 6765 kilograms at launch, and will be positioned in geosynchronous orbit 35,888 kilometers above the Earth. Its life expectancy is 15 years.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is Canada’s leading rural broadband provider. We believe everyone should have access to the transformative benefits of broadband, so we make our service available everywhere in Canada, including the hard to reach places. We overcome the challenges of Canada’s vast geography through our deployment of Canada’s first national 4G network, which leverages both fixed-wireless towers on the ground and next-generation satellites in space. Our customers live in the farthest reaches of the country and just outside of major urban centres, and through our coast-to-coast network of local dealers we connect them to all that the Internet offers. Xplornet is high-speed Internet – for all of Canada.

