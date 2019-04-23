$1 Million Endowment to the Calgary Stampede Foundation from the Chiu Family Creates a Sense of Belonging and Community - Gateway Gazette

Calgary – The Calgary Stampede Foundation is pleased to announce an endowment gift of $1 million from Wayne and Eleanor Chiu. The endowment supports the Foundation’s education programs, such as Stampede School and OH Ranch School and their innovative approach to engaging students in agriculture, western heritage and community building.

“Supporting youth and education is our passion,” says Wayne Chiu. “The Stampede Foundation’s education programs empower youth with knowledge and skills that, even at a young age, teaches students that they have a role to play in shaping their neighborhood, their school, and their family. They learn this through the Stampede’s deep connection to its values of trust, integrity and community spirit.”

The Chiu family’s vision for the endowment is for the Stampede Foundation’s education programs to continue to instill resiliency, strength and kindness into youth that will, in turn, shape the growth and legacy of our city and region.

“The generosity of the Chiu family is incredible,” says Bob Thompson, Chairman of the Calgary Stampede Foundation Board. “In addition to benefiting our education programs, this generous gift ensures Calgary’s youth have a welcoming place on Stampede Park. A place where they have a strong sense of belonging and ultimately contribute towards the tremendous future of our community.”

The Calgary Stampede Foundation’s educational programs engage more than 1,500 students a year, between Stampede School and the OH Ranch School. Beyond the knowledge and skills they acquire through the programs, youth learn important skills-for-life aimed at supporting their development and understanding of their impact on others and the world around them.

The Chiu family is committed to promoting community development through sustainable entrepreneurial social profit organizations. In addition to their desire for inciting social change, the Chiu’s are passionate about supporting lifelong, accessible learning.

About the Calgary Stampede Foundation

The Calgary Stampede Foundation creates motivated and engaged young Calgarians, empowered to do amazing things, by providing places and programs in which youth can thrive. Stampede Foundation programs empower a generation of young people with the skills, confidence and strength to make us all stronger. Programs include Stampede School, the Calgary Stampede Showband, The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts, Calgary Stampede Showriders, 4-H at the Calgary Stampede, the Indigenous Youth Program, and OH Ranch Education.

The Calgary Stampede is a shareholder of the Foundation.

