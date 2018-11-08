100 Bells Will Toll on November 11th - Gateway Gazette

On November 11, at the going down of the sun, communities across Canada will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War with the ringing of 100 bells. The ringing of bells emulates the moment in 1918 when church bells across Europe tolled as four years of war had come to an end.

To engage youth in this significant initiative, children with the help of schools and youth organizations, are encouraged to research, locate and place flags on the graves of Canadian Veterans of the Great War.

Legion Branches and communities will host commemorative ceremonies and special activities to help Canada Remember. At sunset on November 11, the bells will ring at Parliament Hill, city halls, places of worship, military bases, Naval vessels and at ceremonies across the country to honour Canada’s Veterans and commemorate the end of the First World War.

When you hear the bells toll on November 11, take a moment to pause and remember all those who served and sacrificed.

We will remember them.

Share your photos and videos for a chance to win!

Share photos and videos of the Bells of Peace initiative on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using the hashtag #100Bells, or upload your images through our website. Show Canada your community remembers, and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of 20 prizes!

Source: Royal Canadian Legion