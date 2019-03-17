100-unit Lethbridge Continuing Care Facility - Gateway Gazette

A new continuing care facility is moving forward for families and residents in Lethbridge and surrounding areas.

The 100-unit facility is being built by Covenant Health and will include a mix of designated supportive living spaces, including units with supports for people with dementia. Clients will live in home-like suites and have access to supports and services that meet their changing health needs as they age.

“I’m so pleased that Lethbridge will be able to access more continuing care spaces in their city so people can age with dignity while receiving the health services that best meet their needs. We all benefit when our seniors are able to remain in their communities, close to friends and family, even as their care needs change.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“We are excited to build on our 155-year legacy of Catholic health care in Alberta, providing services where they are needed most. This new facility will assist in taking pressure off acute care services in Lethbridge by ensuring seniors can move out of hospital and into a supportive living residence where they will receive the appropriate level of care in a warm, nurturing environment.” ~Patrick Dumelie, president and CEO, Covenant Care and Covenant Health

Lethbridge has been identified as a priority area in need of more continuing care spaces for its growing seniors population and people with complex health needs. The facility will be built in a new development on Lethbridge’s growing west side. Covenant Care has started design and development work on the new facility and will continue to engage with the community as the project progresses.

The new continuing care facility is expected to be ready for occupancy in fall 2022.

Government’s new continuing care capital grant funding program, Building Communities of Care, focuses on developing continuing care spaces where they are needed most. In Budget 2018, the province allocated $221 million over five years to increase capacity for continuing care in Lethbridge and across the province.