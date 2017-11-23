The 105th Grey Cup Mayor Bet to Benefit Food Bank

It’s a tradition for the mayors of the cities with a team in the Grey Cup to make a friendly wager. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi & Toronto Mayor John Tory have agreed to support the winning city’s food bank. The losing mayor will contribute $5 for every point scored by the winning team to a food bank in the winning mayor’s city.

There is also beer and football jerseys involved of course. The losing mayor will be sporting the winning team’s jersey while reading a poem (chosen or written by the winning mayor) in front of city council. The winning mayor will also be the recipient of craft beer of the losing mayor’s choice.

Sounds like a win-win! Very Canadian, eh?!

Friendly wager with @nenshi over #GreyCup. Losing mayor will contribute $5 for every point scored by the winning team with funds going to @DailyBreadTO or @CalgaryFoodBank . I encourage everyone to make similar bets to support their local food banks #Argosfootball #goodluckArgos pic.twitter.com/tqB8xN4flj — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 22, 2017

