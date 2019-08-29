12th Waterton Wildlife Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Waterton Lakes National Park holds the most wildlife diversity than any other national park in Canada.

Considered the hidden jewel in the Crown of the Continent, Waterton Lakes National Park is the meeting place where multiple ecosystems converge and where the mountains meet the prairies in a stunning visual collision.

Thank you to all our supporters who are helping us keeping the Festival alive.

Because of these geological and ecological factors, Waterton holds immense wildlife diversity. For its size of just over 505 sq. kilometers, Waterton Lakes National Park holds the most wildlife diversity than any other national park in Canada. In fact, it is very rare to not see some sort of wildlife in Waterton, whether it be a mule deer, elk, big horn sheep or black bear.

Out of multitude of questions and general curiosity about the diversity of wildlife in Waterton, the Waterton Wildlife Weekend was born.

Join us September 19 to September 22, 2019 to learn all about the animals living in the Rocky Mountains and the prairies. Tickets and Schedule will be available in August.

