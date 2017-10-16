Town of High River municipal election results (unofficial)
HIGH RIVER, AB: The unofficial results of the 2017 High River municipal election are below.
Craig Snodgrass has been elected to serve as Mayor for the Town of High River after receiving 2,374 votes.
The following candidates have been elected to serve as Councillors for the Town of High River:
Please note, these results will become official as of Friday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. as candidates are given additional time to request a recount, if required.
The new council will be sworn in at the annual organizational meeting on October 23 for a four-year term ending in October 2021.
The remaining votes were distributed as follows:
For Mayor:
For Councillor: