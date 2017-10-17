Alberta Emergency Alert: Out-of-control Wildfire ~ Crowsnest Pass.

This is an Alberta Emergency Alert. Alberta Emergency Management Agency has issued a Wildfire Alert.

This alert is in effect for: Crowsnest Pass.

There is an out of control Wildfire between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman which is quickly moving towards the Town of Coleman.

Everyone on Willow Drive must evacuate immediately. Everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

This wildfire is quickly moving east being driven by the strong winds that are blowing east.

If you are in the affected area: Everyone on Willow Drive in Coleman must evacuate immediately heading in an east direction away from the wildfire. Everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

There is a lot of smoke in the area and Highway 3 westbound from Coleman has been barricaded by the Police. Caution should be used when travelling due to heavy smoke.

For details visit www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca or stay tuned to local media.

